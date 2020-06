Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Beautifully Remodeled Apartment In Highly Sought After Mapleton - Beautiful updated basement apartment with amazing views of Maple Mountain! Only one quiet tenant lives upstairs. 2 bedroom 1 bath with a good size office. Wonderful area and neighborhood with easy access to parks and shopping. Right at the mouth of Maple Canyon for easy access to hiking, biking, and horseback riding.



All utilities are included!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5749137)