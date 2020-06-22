Amenities

4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community. 4 bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceilings, large master bathroom with a upgraded master shower, huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement. This is an end unit with extra windows and great views.



The Exchange is a master-planned community located in the sought-after city of Lehi. It’s minutes away from the heart of Silicon Slopes, allowing commuters fast access to the I-15 corridor, and a close proximity to Thanksgiving Point, The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and a myriad of other restaurants and stores. Besides the amazing location, this community boasts tons of amenities, such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and pickleball courts. School boundaries are, Riverview Elementary School, Willow Creek Middle School, and Lehi High School.



Google Maps places it wrong. Driving Directions: Head west on 2100 N. Lehi Hwy 85, turn south on 3600 W, turn west on 1700 N, turn south on 4100 W, turn east on 1650 N.



Features:

- Pet Friendly with additional fees

- Many amenities (coming soon)

- 2 car garage

- Laundry hookups

- unfinished basement for storage

- nice appliances



Terms:

- 12 month lease

- $1825/mo rent

- Utilities billed at $155/mo through our Equal Pay Utility Program

- $125/mo amenities/HOA fee

- Resident is responsible for all utilities

- Security deposit equal to 1 months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

- Applicants must meet minimum criteria, including credit and background checks.



Apply online at www.ameritrue.com/vacancies



Call office at 801-473-1127



**** Pictures are of a similar unit****



