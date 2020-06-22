Amenities
4065 W. 1650 N. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse - Beautiful Townhome in the Exchange Community. 4 bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceilings, large master bathroom with a upgraded master shower, huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement. This is an end unit with extra windows and great views.
The Exchange is a master-planned community located in the sought-after city of Lehi. It’s minutes away from the heart of Silicon Slopes, allowing commuters fast access to the I-15 corridor, and a close proximity to Thanksgiving Point, The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and a myriad of other restaurants and stores. Besides the amazing location, this community boasts tons of amenities, such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and pickleball courts. School boundaries are, Riverview Elementary School, Willow Creek Middle School, and Lehi High School.
Google Maps places it wrong. Driving Directions: Head west on 2100 N. Lehi Hwy 85, turn south on 3600 W, turn west on 1700 N, turn south on 4100 W, turn east on 1650 N.
Features:
- Pet Friendly with additional fees
- Many amenities (coming soon)
- 2 car garage
- Laundry hookups
- unfinished basement for storage
- nice appliances
Terms:
- 12 month lease
- $1825/mo rent
- Utilities billed at $155/mo through our Equal Pay Utility Program
- $125/mo amenities/HOA fee
- Resident is responsible for all utilities
- Security deposit equal to 1 months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
- Applicants must meet minimum criteria, including credit and background checks.
Apply online at www.ameritrue.com/vacancies
Call office at 801-473-1127
**** Pictures are of a similar unit****
(RLNE4931303)