Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area. New carpet will be installed throughout prior to move in. This home won't last long, give us a call at 801-473-1127 and schedule a showing today!



Terms:

Utilities Billed at a flat rate of $280/mo

$1,495/mo Rent



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non refundable)

No Smoking

No Pets



ameritrue.com/vacancies



(RLNE5730322)