Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

955 N. 1125 W.

955 North 1125 West · (385) 247-2120
Location

955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT 84041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 955 N. 1125 W. · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Pet Friendly 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton **BONUS - $100 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!** - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful pet friendly townhome located in the heart of Layton. You'll fall in love with the bright open floor plan, community pool, ample storage, and included washer and dryer. Quick access to I-15, mountains, shopping, and more! You don't want to miss seeing this amazing home. Call us today at 385-247-2120 to schedule a showing or apply online at envypm.com to save your spot!

Bonus Amenity Included -- A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4103923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 N. 1125 W. have any available units?
955 N. 1125 W. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 N. 1125 W. have?
Some of 955 N. 1125 W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 N. 1125 W. currently offering any rent specials?
955 N. 1125 W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 N. 1125 W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 N. 1125 W. is pet friendly.
Does 955 N. 1125 W. offer parking?
Yes, 955 N. 1125 W. does offer parking.
Does 955 N. 1125 W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 N. 1125 W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 N. 1125 W. have a pool?
Yes, 955 N. 1125 W. has a pool.
Does 955 N. 1125 W. have accessible units?
No, 955 N. 1125 W. does not have accessible units.
Does 955 N. 1125 W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 N. 1125 W. does not have units with dishwashers.
