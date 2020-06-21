955 N. 1125 W.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful Pet Friendly 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton **BONUS - $100 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!** - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful pet friendly townhome located in the heart of Layton. You'll fall in love with the bright open floor plan, community pool, ample storage, and included washer and dryer. Quick access to I-15, mountains, shopping, and more! You don't want to miss seeing this amazing home. Call us today at 385-247-2120 to schedule a showing or apply online at envypm.com to save your spot!



Bonus Amenity Included -- A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE4103923)