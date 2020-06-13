Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3222 sqft
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.
Results within 1 mile of Kaysville
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
569 E Rosewood Way - 1
569 Rosewood Way, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
900 sqft
Newer, large 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Style Apartment Located on the border of Kaysville & Layton, New Paint, East of the freeway, close to I-15. Clean, quiet residential neighborhood. Approximately 900 sq. feet. Ground Floor unit.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1383 Indian Springs Cir
1383 South Indian Springs Drive, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
3648 sqft
6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to
Results within 5 miles of Kaysville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
7 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
875 S Depot St
875 S Depot St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new condo with 966 sqft on one level is located just off highway 193 and State Street. Playground, pool, hot tub, BBQ grill and clubhouse are all provided by the HOA.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen Place
1 Unit Available
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Stonefield Village
1 Unit Available
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Continental Estates1
1 Unit Available
125 West 620 South - 7
125 W 620 S, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
**This home will be available to view June 1, 2020 and move in ready on June 5, 2020 or sooner** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1142 North 3000 East
1142 North 3000 East, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3135 sqft
Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Results within 10 miles of Kaysville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
City Guide for Kaysville, UT

Kaysville City proudly promotes shopping local, with nearly 1000 locally owned businesses within the city limits. Of these, a full 40 are beauty salons. True story, be ready to look pretty.

Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City, Kaysville is a time capsule of a town that has stubbornly maintained its small-town appeal and constant community spirit, despite steady growth.  Kaysvillians take pride in their hotdog-, baseball-, apple-pie brand of Americana and serve it up regularly in huge, Hungry-Man portions. Then, they pester you with offers of seconds. There are parades to see, community events to attend and even historical monuments to visit. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kaysville, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kaysville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

