34 Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT with balcony
Kaysville City proudly promotes shopping local, with nearly 1000 locally owned businesses within the city limits. Of these, a full 40 are beauty salons. True story, be ready to look pretty.
Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City, Kaysville is a time capsule of a town that has stubbornly maintained its small-town appeal and constant community spirit, despite steady growth. Kaysvillians take pride in their hotdog-, baseball-, apple-pie brand of Americana and serve it up regularly in huge, Hungry-Man portions. Then, they pester you with offers of seconds. There are parades to see, community events to attend and even historical monuments to visit. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kaysville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.