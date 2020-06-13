34 Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT with balcony

Kaysville City proudly promotes shopping local, with nearly 1000 locally owned businesses within the city limits. Of these, a full 40 are beauty salons. True story, be ready to look pretty.

Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City, Kaysville is a time capsule of a town that has stubbornly maintained its small-town appeal and constant community spirit, despite steady growth. Kaysvillians take pride in their hotdog-, baseball-, apple-pie brand of Americana and serve it up regularly in huge, Hungry-Man portions. Then, they pester you with offers of seconds. There are parades to see, community events to attend and even historical monuments to visit. See more