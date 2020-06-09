2056 W Phillips St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal. There is a shared playground close to the home as well. Awesome covered porch to watch the sunset. Basement finished in August of 2019.



Rental Criteria: Please ask if you have any questions about the requirements noted below. If you don't provide all the required information, we'll need to get it from you before processing the app.



* Gross (pre-tax) monthly income must be at least 3X monthly rent.

* Must provide proof of income (W-2, check stubs, or similar).

* We must be able to contact your employer(s) to verify employment.

* Items showing on background check may be cause for denial. Please include info on criminal charges.

* Items on credit report may be cause for denial (we don't expect/require perfect credit, but we're looking to ensure that you will be able to pay rent each month).

* No previous evictions.

* Each adult must apply, pay for, and obtain credit & background checks (part of the $35 non-refundable application fee).

* Each adult must provide address info for at least the previous 3 years and at least 2 previous residences w/ landlord contact info.

* Emergency Contact Required for each adult.

* Maximum 4 adults or 7 total residents.

* Pets: 1 dog or cat allowed. Breed and weight restrictions apply. Pet will require $50 more in monthly rent and $500 additional deposit.



Unit is expected to be available August 5th.



*Call or Text* 385`881`2594