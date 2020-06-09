All apartments in Kaysville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

2056 W Phillips St.

2056 W Phillips St · (385) 881-2594
Location

2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT 84037

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3222 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal. There is a shared playground close to the home as well. Awesome covered porch to watch the sunset. Basement finished in August of 2019.

Rental Criteria: Please ask if you have any questions about the requirements noted below. If you don't provide all the required information, we'll need to get it from you before processing the app.

* Gross (pre-tax) monthly income must be at least 3X monthly rent.
* Must provide proof of income (W-2, check stubs, or similar).
* We must be able to contact your employer(s) to verify employment.
* Items showing on background check may be cause for denial. Please include info on criminal charges.
* Items on credit report may be cause for denial (we don't expect/require perfect credit, but we're looking to ensure that you will be able to pay rent each month).
* No previous evictions.
* Each adult must apply, pay for, and obtain credit & background checks (part of the $35 non-refundable application fee).
* Each adult must provide address info for at least the previous 3 years and at least 2 previous residences w/ landlord contact info.
* Emergency Contact Required for each adult.
* Maximum 4 adults or 7 total residents.
* Pets: 1 dog or cat allowed. Breed and weight restrictions apply. Pet will require $50 more in monthly rent and $500 additional deposit.

Unit is expected to be available August 5th.

*Call or Text* 385`881`2594

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 W Phillips St. have any available units?
2056 W Phillips St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2056 W Phillips St. have?
Some of 2056 W Phillips St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 W Phillips St. currently offering any rent specials?
2056 W Phillips St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 W Phillips St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2056 W Phillips St. is pet friendly.
Does 2056 W Phillips St. offer parking?
No, 2056 W Phillips St. does not offer parking.
Does 2056 W Phillips St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2056 W Phillips St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 W Phillips St. have a pool?
No, 2056 W Phillips St. does not have a pool.
Does 2056 W Phillips St. have accessible units?
No, 2056 W Phillips St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 W Phillips St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 W Phillips St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 W Phillips St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2056 W Phillips St. does not have units with air conditioning.
