490 N 530 W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

New town homes in Hurricane have fantastic views, custom designed with oversize bedrooms and garage. Homes have large kitchens, with island and custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, new Moen fixtures and beautiful plank tile flooring throughout, master bedroom has walk in closet, large windows in homes to capture beautiful views. Great location right next to Hurricane Middle school.

3 bed 2.5 bath 1796 sq ft: $1450/month; 4 bed 2.5 bath 1960 sq ft: $1550/month; 4 bed 2.5 bath 2096 sq ft: $1600/month

Available dates and rent rates are subject to change. Units becoming available mid-August.



Other Tenant Charges

$13 preventative maintenance fee

Tenants pay all utilities.