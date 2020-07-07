All apartments in Hurricane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

490 N 530 W

490 N 530 W · (435) 256-6260
Location

490 N 530 W, Hurricane, UT 84737
Dixie Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New town homes in Hurricane have fantastic views, custom designed with oversize bedrooms and garage. Homes have large kitchens, with island and custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, new Moen fixtures and beautiful plank tile flooring throughout, master bedroom has walk in closet, large windows in homes to capture beautiful views. Great location right next to Hurricane Middle school.
3 bed 2.5 bath 1796 sq ft: $1450/month; 4 bed 2.5 bath 1960 sq ft: $1550/month; 4 bed 2.5 bath 2096 sq ft: $1600/month
Available dates and rent rates are subject to change. Units becoming available mid-August. Please visit our website for more info www.livestg.com.

Other Tenant Charges
$13 preventative maintenance fee
Tenants pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 N 530 W have any available units?
490 N 530 W has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 490 N 530 W have?
Some of 490 N 530 W's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 N 530 W currently offering any rent specials?
490 N 530 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 N 530 W pet-friendly?
No, 490 N 530 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurricane.
Does 490 N 530 W offer parking?
Yes, 490 N 530 W offers parking.
Does 490 N 530 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 N 530 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 N 530 W have a pool?
No, 490 N 530 W does not have a pool.
Does 490 N 530 W have accessible units?
No, 490 N 530 W does not have accessible units.
Does 490 N 530 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 N 530 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 N 530 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 490 N 530 W has units with air conditioning.
