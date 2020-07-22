Amenities
644 S 820 E Available 08/01/20 Heber City Home - Come see this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, home in Heber City, with a fully fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard. There is a porch with a sliding glass door that leads right into the kitchen. Kitchen has hard wood floors with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space. Large eat-in area as well as bar seating. White shaker cabinets throughout. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, very spacious walk-in closet, master on-suite with double sinks and soaking tub. Large family room downstairs with custom bar. Extra storage room with entrance to cold storage area. Also has the convenience of a 2 car garage with shelving for even more storage space!
Water, Sewer, Trash, Power and Gas Will be billed at a flat rate of $260 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (Subject to change based on usage)
Call 801-473-1127 to make an appointment to view this property today! Apply online at www.ameritrue.com
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
Occupancy limit is 2 per bedroom
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3410376)