All apartments in Heber
Find more places like 644 S 820 E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heber, UT
/
644 S 820 E
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

644 S 820 E

644 S 820 E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

644 S 820 E, Heber, UT 84032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
644 S 820 E Available 08/01/20 Heber City Home - Come see this 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, home in Heber City, with a fully fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard. There is a porch with a sliding glass door that leads right into the kitchen. Kitchen has hard wood floors with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space. Large eat-in area as well as bar seating. White shaker cabinets throughout. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, very spacious walk-in closet, master on-suite with double sinks and soaking tub. Large family room downstairs with custom bar. Extra storage room with entrance to cold storage area. Also has the convenience of a 2 car garage with shelving for even more storage space!

Water, Sewer, Trash, Power and Gas Will be billed at a flat rate of $260 per month on our Equal Pay Utility Program. (Subject to change based on usage)

Call 801-473-1127 to make an appointment to view this property today! Apply online at www.ameritrue.com

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent
Occupancy limit is 2 per bedroom

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3410376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 S 820 E have any available units?
644 S 820 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heber, UT.
What amenities does 644 S 820 E have?
Some of 644 S 820 E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 S 820 E currently offering any rent specials?
644 S 820 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 S 820 E pet-friendly?
No, 644 S 820 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heber.
Does 644 S 820 E offer parking?
Yes, 644 S 820 E offers parking.
Does 644 S 820 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 S 820 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 S 820 E have a pool?
No, 644 S 820 E does not have a pool.
Does 644 S 820 E have accessible units?
No, 644 S 820 E does not have accessible units.
Does 644 S 820 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 S 820 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 S 820 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 S 820 E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
South Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UTSummit Park, UTSpringville, UTAmerican Fork, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTSpanish Fork, UTLehi, UTSaratoga Springs, UTBluffdale, UTPayson, UTRiverton, UTEagle Mountain, UTWoods Cross, UTKearns, UTFarmington, UTMagna, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College