1971 N Callaway Dr

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 6 bedroom six bath house for lease in the cove next to the Coyote Trails and floating canals. 8 minutes from Deer Valley. Exceptional views. Beautifully landscaped in front and back yards with an organic garden in the large fenced backyard. Basement has large full kitchen and living area with two bedrooms. Large 3 car garage with shelving and bike hoist. Partially furnished optional and pets okay with pet deposit. To see this property please call Christopher S. 801-598-5720 at Norhtpoint Asset Management. Please ask about our Rhino Surety bond No security deposit option. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details. www.northpointam.com