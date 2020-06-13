/
3 bedroom apartments
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrisville, UT
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisville
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Pleasant View
1 Unit Available
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
1064 16th Street
1064 16th Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Amazing Location. Very well maintained Townhouse a must see. Call Dean with any questions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plain City
1 Unit Available
3451 W Larkspur
3451 Larkspur Ln, Plain City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1315 sqft
Plain City Patio Home For Lease! - Hard to find Plain City Patio Home For Lease!! This home has been very well maintained and has an open floor plan, the master bedroom has a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
729 E 2700 N
729 East 2700 North, North Ogden, UT
729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1380 23rd Street
1380 23rd Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house in Ogden. Spacious fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee and nonrefundable pet deposit. Carpets have been replaced and other great renovations have been made. No smoking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
235 E 660 South
235 E 660 S, Willard, UT
Available 08/01/20 6 bedroom family home in great neighborhood - Property Id: 31970 Beautiful 6 bedroom 3 bath home with views of the mountain and Willard Bay. 2 car attached garage. Trailer parking available in common area. Large 11'x14' shed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.