4102 E Sunbury Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4102 E Sunbury Ln

4102 E Sunbury Ln · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4102 E Sunbury Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4102 E Sunbury Ln · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 3-Story Townhomes in Porter's Crossing in Eagle Mountain. Great Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Porter's Crossing is a charming community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. The 3-story Payton V5 model boasts an attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include walking paths and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location is within walking distance of a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants, and just a 15-minute drive to I-15. Residents enjoy picturesque views of the Wasatch Mountains and Utah Lake year-round.

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

(RLNE4407796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 E Sunbury Ln have any available units?
4102 E Sunbury Ln has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4102 E Sunbury Ln have?
Some of 4102 E Sunbury Ln's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 E Sunbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4102 E Sunbury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 E Sunbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 E Sunbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4102 E Sunbury Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4102 E Sunbury Ln offers parking.
Does 4102 E Sunbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 E Sunbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 E Sunbury Ln have a pool?
No, 4102 E Sunbury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4102 E Sunbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 4102 E Sunbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 E Sunbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 E Sunbury Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 E Sunbury Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4102 E Sunbury Ln has units with air conditioning.
