Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

870 E Rose Field Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Large Home in Draper - Well Maintained 7 Bd 5 Bath Home in Draper. Could be Furnished or Unfurnished. High Vaulted Ceiling. Custom Designs Through-Out. Great Mountain Views.



Main Level: Grand Entrance. 2 Sitting Areas. 2 Offices. Kitchen has High End Appliances & Pantry. Family Room. 1/2 Bath. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer.

Master Suite with Walk-out Entrance to Back Patio. Private Luxury Full Bath with 2 Large Walk-in Closets.



Upper Loft: Extra Large Open Loft Area. Another Family/Game Room. 1/2 Bath.



Basement: 6 Bedrooms. 3 Baths. Laundry Room. Storage Space.



Some areas are not usable. Home Could be Available for up to 3 Years.



Yard Care Included. 3 Car Garage. Well Landscaped Yard. RV Parking.



Rent $5200 Deposit $5200 Sorry NO PETS OR SMOKERS OR VAPING. Tenant Pays Power/Gas and $125 for Water/Sewer/Trash.



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



