apartments with pool
109 Apartments for rent in Bluffdale, UT with pool
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
15247 S Army Lane
15247 South Army Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/2020. This home is minutes away from Silicon slopes and has quick access to the freeway to get you where you need to go quickly. Open layout on the main floor. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Dogs are allowed, no cats.
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
1087 W Emerald Pools Ln
1087 West Emerald Pools Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2089 sqft
Great Space 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home. 9' ceilings on the main floor, spacious kitchen, nice bright open floor plan. Master suite with walk in closets. This home includes microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
1092 Emerald Pools Lane
1092 West Emerald Pools Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Upscale Bluffdale Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, 4 BR, 3 BTH - Stunning newly built town home in Bluffdale. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit is a must see.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffdale
Verified
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.
1 Unit Available
14397 S Oakfield Way
14397 South Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2015 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Herriman Townhome. This home features great access to major collector roads, Real Salt Lake Training facility, part of the RoseCrest development which offers lots of parks, trails and open space.
1 Unit Available
14352 Cobden Court
14352 South Cobden Court, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1443 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.
1 Unit Available
14383 S Ferndale Way
14383 South Ferndale Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1862 sqft
14383 S Ferndale Way Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 2-Story Townhomes w/Finished Basement in The Overlook in Herriman. Excellent Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffdale
Verified
52 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1067 sqft
Excellent location, close to schools and parks. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking, gym and more.
Verified
9 Units Available
River View
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKENOTE OF OUR UPSCALE LIFESTYLE! Allegro at Corner Canyon Apartment Homes offers a classic location withan environment that is rich in design and bold in style.
Verified
11 Units Available
Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr., Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Incline at Anthem 55+ in Herriman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
12 Units Available
Draper Historic District
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified
10 Units Available
Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln, Riverton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monarch Meadows Apartments in Riverton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
21 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
20 Units Available
Daybreak
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1265 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of an in person private tour or on site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details.
Verified
32 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified
66 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified
5 Units Available
Country Crossing
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1512 sqft
Welcome home to Olympus at the District!
Verified
11 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified
47 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1351 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.
Verified
19 Units Available
Daybreak
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,082
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1342 sqft
Just a short walk to Oquirrh Lake in the heart of South Jordan. Interior amenities include gourmet kitchens, central heat and air, fireplaces and mini blinds.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.
Bluffdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBluffdale Apartments with ParkingBluffdale Apartments with Pool
