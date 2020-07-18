1092 Emerald Pools Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Upscale Bluffdale Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, 4 BR, 3 BTH - Stunning newly built town home in Bluffdale. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit is a must see. Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Plenty of windows and natural light throughout. Walk-in closets. 2 car garage. Central air conditioning. Fully finished basement. Basement can be used as a family room with a full bath, or as a large 4th Bedroom with a full bath.



GREAT LOCATION! Just 5 minutes from the I-15, and within walking distance of Jordan River Parkway Trail and Independence Trail. There is a nearby playground, and a large city park is being built nearby. Located in Jordan School District.



Rent: $1750

Deposit: $1750

Owner pays HOA fees, Tenant pays utilities



Pics and video are current.



No Pets and No Smoking



To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204

Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889236)