1092 Emerald Pools Lane

Upscale Bluffdale Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, 4 BR, 3 BTH - Stunning newly built town home in Bluffdale. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit is a must see. Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Plenty of windows and natural light throughout. Walk-in closets. 2 car garage. Central air conditioning. Fully finished basement. Basement can be used as a family room with a full bath, or as a large 4th Bedroom with a full bath.
GREAT LOCATION! Just 5 minutes from the I-15, and within walking distance of Jordan River Parkway Trail and Independence Trail. There is a nearby playground, and a large city park is being built nearby. Located in Jordan School District.
Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750
Owner pays HOA fees, Tenant pays utilities
Pics and video are current.
No Pets and No Smoking
To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com
