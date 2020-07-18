All apartments in Bluffdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1092 Emerald Pools Lane

1092 West Emerald Pools Lane · (801) 404-5280 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1092 West Emerald Pools Lane, Bluffdale, UT 84065
Bluffdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1092 Emerald Pools Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Upscale Bluffdale Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, 4 BR, 3 BTH - Stunning newly built town home in Bluffdale. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit is a must see. Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Plenty of windows and natural light throughout. Walk-in closets. 2 car garage. Central air conditioning. Fully finished basement. Basement can be used as a family room with a full bath, or as a large 4th Bedroom with a full bath.

GREAT LOCATION! Just 5 minutes from the I-15, and within walking distance of Jordan River Parkway Trail and Independence Trail. There is a nearby playground, and a large city park is being built nearby. Located in Jordan School District.

Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750
Owner pays HOA fees, Tenant pays utilities

Pics and video are current.

No Pets and No Smoking

To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane have any available units?
1092 Emerald Pools Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane have?
Some of 1092 Emerald Pools Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 Emerald Pools Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1092 Emerald Pools Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 Emerald Pools Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1092 Emerald Pools Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluffdale.
Does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1092 Emerald Pools Lane offers parking.
Does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 Emerald Pools Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1092 Emerald Pools Lane has a pool.
Does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane have accessible units?
No, 1092 Emerald Pools Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1092 Emerald Pools Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1092 Emerald Pools Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1092 Emerald Pools Lane has units with air conditioning.
