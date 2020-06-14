111 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wylie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Results within 1 mile of Wylie
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Results within 5 miles of Wylie
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,214
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
15 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Wylie
Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
28 Units Available
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,329
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1557 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
City Guide for Wylie, TX

Did you know? Wylie, Texas was once called Nickelville! Its first residents named it after a store there. Eventually, the store moved, and the name of the area was changed to Wiley.

Wiley, TX was one of the few towns in rural Texas (and the entire country for that matter) that actually grew during the Great Depression. The growth was due to a booming dairy farming industry in town, which was thriving to meet the needs of people in nearby big city Dallas. The town also started growing onions in the '30, which eventually turned into a huge cash crop for residents. Today, Wylie isn't known for its onions or its milk, but it is known for being a great suburban area of Dallas where many people live and commute into work in the nearby big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wylie, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wylie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

