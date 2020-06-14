111 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX with gym
Did you know? Wylie, Texas was once called Nickelville! Its first residents named it after a store there. Eventually, the store moved, and the name of the area was changed to Wiley.
Wiley, TX was one of the few towns in rural Texas (and the entire country for that matter) that actually grew during the Great Depression. The growth was due to a booming dairy farming industry in town, which was thriving to meet the needs of people in nearby big city Dallas. The town also started growing onions in the '30, which eventually turned into a huge cash crop for residents. Today, Wylie isn't known for its onions or its milk, but it is known for being a great suburban area of Dallas where many people live and commute into work in the nearby big city. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wylie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.