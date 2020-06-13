144 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX with balcony
Did you know? Wylie, Texas was once called Nickelville! Its first residents named it after a store there. Eventually, the store moved, and the name of the area was changed to Wiley.
Wiley, TX was one of the few towns in rural Texas (and the entire country for that matter) that actually grew during the Great Depression. The growth was due to a booming dairy farming industry in town, which was thriving to meet the needs of people in nearby big city Dallas. The town also started growing onions in the '30, which eventually turned into a huge cash crop for residents. Today, Wylie isn't known for its onions or its milk, but it is known for being a great suburban area of Dallas where many people live and commute into work in the nearby big city. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wylie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.