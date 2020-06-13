/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
47 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ridgewood
20 Units Available
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Results within 10 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
40 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
68 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
37 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
14 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Stratford Estates
33 Units Available
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
36 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
35 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1448 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:22pm
$
Armstrong Park
8 Units Available
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1115 sqft
Located close to Downtown Plano, Collin Creek Mall and Allen Premium Outlets. Units with built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, hardwood floors and wet bars.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
35 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Similar Pages
Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWylie 3 BedroomsWylie Accessible ApartmentsWylie Apartments with Balcony
Wylie Apartments with GarageWylie Apartments with GymWylie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWylie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWylie Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX