57 WOODCREEK DR

4-2-2, 1520 sq. ft.. - $1750.00 - 4-2-2 Home with no carpet, recently installed blinds, c-fans, vinyl plank in secondary bedrooms. Bedrooms are good size w/nice closet space, lots of shade trees, GREAT backyard w/shed & large patio! *BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*Portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



