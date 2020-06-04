All apartments in Woodcreek
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

57 WOODCREEK DR

57 Woodcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

57 Woodcreek Drive, Woodcreek, TX 78676

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4-2-2, 1520 sq. ft.. - $1750.00 - 4-2-2 Home with no carpet, recently installed blinds, c-fans, vinyl plank in secondary bedrooms. Bedrooms are good size w/nice closet space, lots of shade trees, GREAT backyard w/shed & large patio! *BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*Portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE5677255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
