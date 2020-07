Amenities

Home on the golf course, 5th Tee. Spacious and open floor plan. The kitchen has been remodeled with black stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, and tile flooring. Master bath remodeled to include quartz counter tops, Stayclean opaque glass shower, new bath, flooring and hardware. New carpet and freshly painted doors and baseboards. New roof 5/19. Owner/AgentCan be furnished for $2000.00 Monthly,Refrigerator Negotiable