Rental House Available NOW! Move in ready!! Brand new, 1-story home in a new small community off Walzem Rd. This beautiful home is minutes to HWY 35, Loop 1604 & 410. Close to JBSA Fort Sam and JBSA Randolph. Open floor plan with vinyl floors throughout; carpets only in bedrooms. Efficient tankless water heater system in place. Nice, low maintenance backyard that backs to greenbelt, so no one will be behind you. Located at end of cul-de-sac!