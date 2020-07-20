649 SUNHAVEN DR

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large one story 4 bedroom home for rent with swimming pool in Windcrest, TX. This home features 2 large living areas, 2 dining areas, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen with full appliances, oversized backyard with side gate for parking boat or small rv. Beat the hot Texas heat with it's very own back yard in-ground swimming pool. This home is located near IH-35 and between Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Surrounded by major shopping and entertainment centers and schools. Pet friendly!