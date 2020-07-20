All apartments in Windcrest
649 SUNHAVEN DR
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

649 SUNHAVEN DR

649 Sunhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

649 Sunhaven Drive, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large one story 4 bedroom home for rent with swimming pool in Windcrest, TX. This home features 2 large living areas, 2 dining areas, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen with full appliances, oversized backyard with side gate for parking boat or small rv. Beat the hot Texas heat with it's very own back yard in-ground swimming pool. This home is located near IH-35 and between Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Surrounded by major shopping and entertainment centers and schools. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

