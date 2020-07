Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINTING INSIDE! APPROX 3111 SQ. FT. OF PURE POTENTIAL! JUST NEEDS THE RIGHT TLC TO MAKE INTO A DREAM HOME. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT HOUSE. 2 DINING AREAS, LIVING ROOM OR OFFICE SPACE, SPACIOUS FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE! BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOKS GORGEOUS BACKYARD, LOTS OF BUILT -INS, LARGE ISLAND KITCHEN, SUCH POTENTIAL FOR A GOURMET KITCHEN. WOW! 2 SPLIT MASTER BDRMS WITH BATHS, YOUR CHOICE! 4 BDRMS, 3 FULL BATHS, 3 CAR SIDE ENTRY GARAGE, MATURE TREES!