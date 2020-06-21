All apartments in Windcrest
6207 Meadow Grove
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

6207 Meadow Grove

6207 Meadow Grove · (210) 287-6535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6207 Meadow Grove, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry. Corner lot adjoining walking trails, park and pond. Rear Entry 2 car extra wide garage with utility area. Quartz counter tops. No carpet in entire home. Tiled size patio area. Bamboo floors. 2 closets in master suite. Flex room off of Master bedroom that can be used as office, workout room, nursery etc. Close to airport, North Star Mall, Fort Sam Houston. SAMC, The Pearl district, downtown SA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Meadow Grove have any available units?
6207 Meadow Grove has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6207 Meadow Grove have?
Some of 6207 Meadow Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Meadow Grove currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Meadow Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Meadow Grove pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Meadow Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windcrest.
Does 6207 Meadow Grove offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Meadow Grove does offer parking.
Does 6207 Meadow Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Meadow Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Meadow Grove have a pool?
No, 6207 Meadow Grove does not have a pool.
Does 6207 Meadow Grove have accessible units?
No, 6207 Meadow Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Meadow Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 Meadow Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6207 Meadow Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 6207 Meadow Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
