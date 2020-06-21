6207 Meadow Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry. Corner lot adjoining walking trails, park and pond. Rear Entry 2 car extra wide garage with utility area. Quartz counter tops. No carpet in entire home. Tiled size patio area. Bamboo floors. 2 closets in master suite. Flex room off of Master bedroom that can be used as office, workout room, nursery etc. Close to airport, North Star Mall, Fort Sam Houston. SAMC, The Pearl district, downtown SA