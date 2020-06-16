All apartments in Windcrest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

618 Richfield Dr.

618 Richfield Drive · (210) 477-9443
Location

618 Richfield Drive, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 618 Richfield Dr. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2051 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch. Hardwood floors, accent tile, upgraded fixtures, remodeled bathrooms & a brick fireplace add a modern style. Utility room is spacious and features built in cabinets. Extra storage room from garage! Modern master bedroom boasts two closets & built in closet shelves/rack. Kitchen includes granite counters, custom cabinets & tile backsplash. Nearby park with pool, golf course, & playground! Home is conveniently located near Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston.

(RLNE3290218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Richfield Dr. have any available units?
618 Richfield Dr. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 Richfield Dr. have?
Some of 618 Richfield Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Richfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
618 Richfield Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Richfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Richfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 618 Richfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 618 Richfield Dr. does offer parking.
Does 618 Richfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Richfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Richfield Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 618 Richfield Dr. has a pool.
Does 618 Richfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 618 Richfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Richfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Richfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Richfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Richfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
