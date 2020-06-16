618 Richfield Dr.

Amenities
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch. Hardwood floors, accent tile, upgraded fixtures, remodeled bathrooms & a brick fireplace add a modern style. Utility room is spacious and features built in cabinets. Extra storage room from garage! Modern master bedroom boasts two closets & built in closet shelves/rack. Kitchen includes granite counters, custom cabinets & tile backsplash. Nearby park with pool, golf course, & playground! Home is conveniently located near Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston.
(RLNE3290218)