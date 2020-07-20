5923 Brook Falls

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 Bedroom in Windcrest Garden Homes! - Well maintained 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage in desirable Windcrest Garden Homes subdivision. Home features beautiful open living area 3 overhead skylights located in the living room, formal dining room and the kitchen. Master bedroom has a 2 separate vanities and his and her closets. Home has a Texas Western theme throughout home. Home also features a wet bar, water softener, and a "BEAM" central cleaning unit. $400.00 non-refundable cleaning deposit. Pets negotiable with $400.00 additional pet deposit.



(RLNE3345095)