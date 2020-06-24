1201 MURRAY WINN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Executive home w/six(6) bed rooms ready for occupancy, immaculate, Large kitchen with granite counters, tile floor open to Family Room w/Fire Place. Master Bed rm is down as is study/ additional media rm, game rm. & 2nd study/ computer area on second floor. Wood blinds through out home, & walk-in closets, this home has it all, close to military installations, major high ways & shopping. Huge covered patio, fenced yard with fruit trees. Owner has replaced one HVAC Unit, glass door in master shower.