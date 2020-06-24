All apartments in Windcrest
Find more places like 1201 MURRAY WINN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windcrest, TX
/
1201 MURRAY WINN
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

1201 MURRAY WINN

1201 Murray Winn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Windcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive home w/six(6) bed rooms ready for occupancy, immaculate, Large kitchen with granite counters, tile floor open to Family Room w/Fire Place. Master Bed rm is down as is study/ additional media rm, game rm. & 2nd study/ computer area on second floor. Wood blinds through out home, & walk-in closets, this home has it all, close to military installations, major high ways & shopping. Huge covered patio, fenced yard with fruit trees. Owner has replaced one HVAC Unit, glass door in master shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 MURRAY WINN have any available units?
1201 MURRAY WINN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
What amenities does 1201 MURRAY WINN have?
Some of 1201 MURRAY WINN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 MURRAY WINN currently offering any rent specials?
1201 MURRAY WINN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 MURRAY WINN pet-friendly?
No, 1201 MURRAY WINN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windcrest.
Does 1201 MURRAY WINN offer parking?
Yes, 1201 MURRAY WINN offers parking.
Does 1201 MURRAY WINN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 MURRAY WINN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 MURRAY WINN have a pool?
No, 1201 MURRAY WINN does not have a pool.
Does 1201 MURRAY WINN have accessible units?
No, 1201 MURRAY WINN does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 MURRAY WINN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 MURRAY WINN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 MURRAY WINN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 MURRAY WINN has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way
Windcrest, TX 78239

Similar Pages

Windcrest 3 BedroomsWindcrest Apartments with Balcony
Windcrest Apartments with ParkingWindcrest Apartments with Pool
Windcrest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas