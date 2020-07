Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bedroom home on .6 acre lot - Well cared for home with ample space and privacy both in and outdoors. Stamped concrete floors on main level. Master on main with large walk in shower, his & her closets. Additional 3 bedrooms upstairs, Jack & Jill bath for 2 bdrms and 3rd bedroom has private bathroom. Oversized deck on back and located on a large private lot. Neighborhood has private river park to access the Blanco River.



