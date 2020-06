Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools. Hardwood flooring in entry, study, living room, hallways and two secondary bedrooms. Carpet in master. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rock fireplace and much much more. Showing Agent please verify school and property SQ. Please text or email listing agent if interested.