756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You don't want to miss this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Leander! This property features zero carpet downstairs, a garden tub, double vanity, and walk in closet in the master suite, a breakfast area and formal dining area, loft space upstairs, and a private fenced in back yard! Apply today!

