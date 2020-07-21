All apartments in Williamson County
Williamson County, TX
756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team
756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team

756 Kingfisher Ln · No Longer Available
Location

756 Kingfisher Ln, Williamson County, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You don't want to miss this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Leander! This property features zero carpet downstairs, a garden tub, double vanity, and walk in closet in the master suite, a breakfast area and formal dining area, loft space upstairs, and a private fenced in back yard! Apply today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team have any available units?
756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team have?
Some of 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team currently offering any rent specials?
756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team is pet friendly.
Does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team offer parking?
Yes, 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team offers parking.
Does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team have a pool?
No, 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team does not have a pool.
Does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team have accessible units?
No, 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team has units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 756 Kingfisher Lane - Yellow Team has units with air conditioning.
