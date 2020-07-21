All apartments in Williamson County
Williamson County, TX
716 Bonnet Blvd.
716 Bonnet Blvd.

716 Bonnet Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

716 Bonnet Boulevard, Williamson County, TX 78628

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Rancho Sienna Home - A great house within walking distance to the Rancho Sienna Elementary School and Primrose School. The covered front entry to this stone home welcomes you into the hallway where you will find an office/game room, entry into the 2 car garage and entry closet as well as the hall bathroom with walk-in tiled shower and 2 bedrooms. The spacious open plan of the living room/dining room/kitchen offers a laundry utility room, pantry closet, kitchen island and plentiful cabinetry with granite counter tops. The master suite offers a double sink vanity, spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving, a walk-in tiled shower, garden soaking tub and private toilet. The covered back patio and fenced in yard entryway is through the dining room.

Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ Great Location Convenient To 29, Ronald Reagan and Georgetown ~ Great HOA

Pets are not considered
This is a non-smoking property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Bonnet Blvd. have any available units?
716 Bonnet Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 716 Bonnet Blvd. have?
Some of 716 Bonnet Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Bonnet Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
716 Bonnet Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Bonnet Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 716 Bonnet Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 716 Bonnet Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 716 Bonnet Blvd. offers parking.
Does 716 Bonnet Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Bonnet Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Bonnet Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 716 Bonnet Blvd. has a pool.
Does 716 Bonnet Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 716 Bonnet Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Bonnet Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Bonnet Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Bonnet Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Bonnet Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
