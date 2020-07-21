716 Bonnet Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Rancho Sienna Home - A great house within walking distance to the Rancho Sienna Elementary School and Primrose School. The covered front entry to this stone home welcomes you into the hallway where you will find an office/game room, entry into the 2 car garage and entry closet as well as the hall bathroom with walk-in tiled shower and 2 bedrooms. The spacious open plan of the living room/dining room/kitchen offers a laundry utility room, pantry closet, kitchen island and plentiful cabinetry with granite counter tops. The master suite offers a double sink vanity, spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving, a walk-in tiled shower, garden soaking tub and private toilet. The covered back patio and fenced in yard entryway is through the dining room.



Carpeting and Tile Throughout ~ Great Location Convenient To 29, Ronald Reagan and Georgetown ~ Great HOA



Pets are not considered

This is a non-smoking property



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5411168)