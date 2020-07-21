All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

4424 Meadowside Lane

4424 Meadowside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4424 Meadowside Lane, Williamson County, TX 78665
Teravista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Terrific home in popular Teravista subdivision! This beauty features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. There is fresh paint throughout. The kitchen is equipped with appliances and lots of cabinet space. The bedrooms are well sized and the master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Additional features include a covered back patio, an alarm system and sprinkler system, just to name a few. Conveniently located near dining and shopping. To complete the package, living in Teravista will give you access to the community pool, tennis courts, fitness center and more! Don't miss out! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25 pet rent per pet-2 pets max.
Property is electric and gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Meadowside Lane have any available units?
4424 Meadowside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 4424 Meadowside Lane have?
Some of 4424 Meadowside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Meadowside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Meadowside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Meadowside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 Meadowside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4424 Meadowside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Meadowside Lane offers parking.
Does 4424 Meadowside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Meadowside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Meadowside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4424 Meadowside Lane has a pool.
Does 4424 Meadowside Lane have accessible units?
No, 4424 Meadowside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Meadowside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Meadowside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 Meadowside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4424 Meadowside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
