4424 Meadowside Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Terrific home in popular Teravista subdivision! This beauty features a lovely livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. There is fresh paint throughout. The kitchen is equipped with appliances and lots of cabinet space. The bedrooms are well sized and the master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Additional features include a covered back patio, an alarm system and sprinkler system, just to name a few. Conveniently located near dining and shopping. To complete the package, living in Teravista will give you access to the community pool, tennis courts, fitness center and more! Don't miss out! Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25 pet rent per pet-2 pets max.

Property is electric and gas