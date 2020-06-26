117 Hondo Gap Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Like-new two story home in Sonterra. Super functional layout w/ plenty of space & storage! Split bedrooms with 2nd floor laundry as well. Open concept living space w/ large living room, dining area + spacious kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops & tons of prep space! Owners have done several rustic upgrades throughout the home including: stained wood shutters on front of home, stained (custom) pet/baby gates at top and bottom of stairs, upgraded vinyl plank flooring in wet areas.