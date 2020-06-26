117 Hondo Gap Lane

Amenities
Like-new two story home in Sonterra. Super functional layout w/ plenty of space & storage! Split bedrooms with 2nd floor laundry as well. Open concept living space w/ large living room, dining area + spacious kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops & tons of prep space! Owners have done several rustic upgrades throughout the home including: stained wood shutters on front of home, stained (custom) pet/baby gates at top and bottom of stairs, upgraded vinyl plank flooring in wet areas.