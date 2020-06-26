All apartments in Williamson County
117 Hondo Gap Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

117 Hondo Gap Lane

117 Hondo Gap Ln · No Longer Available
Location

117 Hondo Gap Ln, Williamson County, TX 76537

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Like-new two story home in Sonterra. Super functional layout w/ plenty of space & storage! Split bedrooms with 2nd floor laundry as well. Open concept living space w/ large living room, dining area + spacious kitchen. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops & tons of prep space! Owners have done several rustic upgrades throughout the home including: stained wood shutters on front of home, stained (custom) pet/baby gates at top and bottom of stairs, upgraded vinyl plank flooring in wet areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hondo Gap Lane have any available units?
117 Hondo Gap Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 117 Hondo Gap Lane have?
Some of 117 Hondo Gap Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hondo Gap Lane currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hondo Gap Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hondo Gap Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Hondo Gap Lane is pet friendly.
Does 117 Hondo Gap Lane offer parking?
Yes, 117 Hondo Gap Lane offers parking.
Does 117 Hondo Gap Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Hondo Gap Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hondo Gap Lane have a pool?
No, 117 Hondo Gap Lane does not have a pool.
Does 117 Hondo Gap Lane have accessible units?
No, 117 Hondo Gap Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hondo Gap Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Hondo Gap Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Hondo Gap Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Hondo Gap Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
