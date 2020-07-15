1111 Sunny Meadows LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful 2-story home with lots of upgrades: granite counters, wood flooring in family room & downstairs master. 2 bdrms and study/office/game room upstairs. Hard tile in kitchen, baths and dining area. Window seats in dining room add character. Master bath has double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Large walk-in closet. Covered patio with no neighbors behind you. Spacious downstairs laundry room, water softener. Teravista has Golf Course, 3 pools, fitness center, Clubhouse, parks, trails & more