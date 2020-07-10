9100 White Settlement Rd

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3-2-2 in White Settlement! This home has a wonderful open floor plan with great family room, laminate flooring and floor-to-ceiling brick wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops and adjacent dining. Good sized bedrooms, private master suite with high ceilings with neutral colors throughout. Near parks, restaurants and mall with easy access to highways!



$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over

$235 Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max



Amenities: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave