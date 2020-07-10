All apartments in White Settlement
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
9100 White Settlement Rd
9100 White Settlement Rd

9100 White Settlement Road · No Longer Available
Location

9100 White Settlement Road, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3-2-2 in White Settlement! This home has a wonderful open floor plan with great family room, laminate flooring and floor-to-ceiling brick wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops and adjacent dining. Good sized bedrooms, private master suite with high ceilings with neutral colors throughout. Near parks, restaurants and mall with easy access to highways!

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$235 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Amenities: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 White Settlement Rd have any available units?
9100 White Settlement Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 9100 White Settlement Rd have?
Some of 9100 White Settlement Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 White Settlement Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9100 White Settlement Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 White Settlement Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 White Settlement Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9100 White Settlement Rd offer parking?
No, 9100 White Settlement Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9100 White Settlement Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 White Settlement Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 White Settlement Rd have a pool?
No, 9100 White Settlement Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9100 White Settlement Rd have accessible units?
No, 9100 White Settlement Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 White Settlement Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 White Settlement Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 White Settlement Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9100 White Settlement Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

