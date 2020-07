Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Newly remodeled home in White Settlement, directly across from White Settlement Central Park. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage. Wood burning fire place, eat-in kitchen, and a plenty of storage place throughout the house! Contact our office if you have any questions, 817-467-1889.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.