Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a large living area, a kitchen with a bar area, new flooring and carpets and fresh paint! The owner did a meticulous job in remodeling this already newer home from 1999. Master bedroom features a garden tub and shower, as well as a walk in closet. Huge backyard. Schedule a showing today! Security Deposit $1295, app fee $35/adult.