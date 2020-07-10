All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:44 AM

8330 Redonda Street

8330 Redonda Street · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Redonda Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Perfect and charming 2 bedroom home has all of your essentials plus it sits on .24 acres. This charmer is move-in ready. The original hard wood floors have been sanded and refinished. They shine beautifully throughout the majority of the house. Both bedrooms allow ample room for your furniture. You will notice several updates throughout, fresh paint inside & out, newer shower-tub, toilet, roof, heating and air system. Oversized 6 x 12 laundry room off the kitchen. Great, clean, rental ! This home will not last long at this rate. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator stay. Super large yard for your family and pets. Click YouTube link in MLS listing for Virtual Property Tour & Walkthrough

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Redonda Street have any available units?
8330 Redonda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8330 Redonda Street have?
Some of 8330 Redonda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Redonda Street currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Redonda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Redonda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 Redonda Street is pet friendly.
Does 8330 Redonda Street offer parking?
No, 8330 Redonda Street does not offer parking.
Does 8330 Redonda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 Redonda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Redonda Street have a pool?
No, 8330 Redonda Street does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Redonda Street have accessible units?
No, 8330 Redonda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Redonda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 Redonda Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Redonda Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 Redonda Street does not have units with air conditioning.

