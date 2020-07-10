8330 Redonda Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Perfect and charming 2 bedroom home has all of your essentials plus it sits on .24 acres. This charmer is move-in ready. The original hard wood floors have been sanded and refinished. They shine beautifully throughout the majority of the house. Both bedrooms allow ample room for your furniture. You will notice several updates throughout, fresh paint inside & out, newer shower-tub, toilet, roof, heating and air system. Oversized 6 x 12 laundry room off the kitchen. Great, clean, rental ! This home will not last long at this rate. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator stay. Super large yard for your family and pets. Click YouTube link in MLS listing for Virtual Property Tour & Walkthrough