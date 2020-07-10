All apartments in White Settlement
8325 Melrose Street W

8325 Melrose Street West · No Longer Available
Location

8325 Melrose Street West, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cute as can be. This freshly updated home features open kitchen, living & dining with ship lap walls, painted wood floors through out. The kitchen features new stainless appliances with gas stove & refrigerator. Two cute bedrooms, one also with the ship lap walls & one updated bath. Separate utility or mud area. Entry foyer, newly textured walls, new paint, new blinds, updated lighting & bath updates. Like moving into a new doll house. Large back yard, with several storage buildings and workshops on the property. Backs up to dry creek area so no close neighbors. Great location with easy access to employment, shopping, highways & more. Great price for this cute home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 Melrose Street W have any available units?
8325 Melrose Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8325 Melrose Street W have?
Some of 8325 Melrose Street W's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 Melrose Street W currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Melrose Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Melrose Street W pet-friendly?
No, 8325 Melrose Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8325 Melrose Street W offer parking?
Yes, 8325 Melrose Street W offers parking.
Does 8325 Melrose Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 Melrose Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Melrose Street W have a pool?
No, 8325 Melrose Street W does not have a pool.
Does 8325 Melrose Street W have accessible units?
No, 8325 Melrose Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Melrose Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 Melrose Street W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 Melrose Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 Melrose Street W does not have units with air conditioning.

