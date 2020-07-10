8325 Melrose Street W

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Cute as can be. This freshly updated home features open kitchen, living & dining with ship lap walls, painted wood floors through out. The kitchen features new stainless appliances with gas stove & refrigerator. Two cute bedrooms, one also with the ship lap walls & one updated bath. Separate utility or mud area. Entry foyer, newly textured walls, new paint, new blinds, updated lighting & bath updates. Like moving into a new doll house. Large back yard, with several storage buildings and workshops on the property. Backs up to dry creek area so no close neighbors. Great location with easy access to employment, shopping, highways & more. Great price for this cute home!