Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Move in special! $200 off first month's rent!** Newly remodeled 2bed 2 bath unit in White Settlement! This is the upstairs left unit. Two bedrooms, two full baths and efficiency hook-ups for washer and dryer. Perfect for room mates, young families, or professionals.

Available for immediate move-in. Security deposit: $750, application fee $35 per adult.