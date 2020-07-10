All apartments in White Settlement
8000 Hanon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8000 Hanon Drive

Location

8000 Hanon Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous new construction home in a quaint and quite neighborhood. As your drive up you are welcomed by manicured landscaping and mature trees. Entering the home you immediately notice the spacious open floor plan connecting the living room and dining room. The kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, and ample cabinet space. Escape to the over-sized master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet & a luxurious master master bath that offers dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and two full baths. Off the bedrooms is a 295 sqft bonus room perfect for an office or game room! Dont let this one slip through your fingers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Hanon Drive have any available units?
8000 Hanon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8000 Hanon Drive have?
Some of 8000 Hanon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Hanon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Hanon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Hanon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8000 Hanon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8000 Hanon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8000 Hanon Drive offers parking.
Does 8000 Hanon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Hanon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Hanon Drive have a pool?
No, 8000 Hanon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8000 Hanon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8000 Hanon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Hanon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 Hanon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8000 Hanon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8000 Hanon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

