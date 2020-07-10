8000 Hanon Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Gorgeous new construction home in a quaint and quite neighborhood. As your drive up you are welcomed by manicured landscaping and mature trees. Entering the home you immediately notice the spacious open floor plan connecting the living room and dining room. The kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, and ample cabinet space. Escape to the over-sized master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet & a luxurious master master bath that offers dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and two full baths. Off the bedrooms is a 295 sqft bonus room perfect for an office or game room! Dont let this one slip through your fingers.