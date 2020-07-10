All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 7838 Longfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
7838 Longfield Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:00 AM

7838 Longfield Drive

7838 Longfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7838 Longfield Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bd. 1.5 Ba. home located off Cherry St. Walking distance to schools, close to shopping, dining, Lockheed, NAS JRB military base & short drive to downtown Ft. Worth. This classic beauty has refinished original hardwood floors, new energy-efficient windows, energy-efficient AC, huge backyard, with mature trees & storage shed. The light & open kitchen features gas range, newer stainless steel refrigerator & plenty of cabinet & counter space. The home has great porch, two living & dining areas & is ready for immediate move-in. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved app & deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7838 Longfield Drive have any available units?
7838 Longfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 7838 Longfield Drive have?
Some of 7838 Longfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7838 Longfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7838 Longfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7838 Longfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7838 Longfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7838 Longfield Drive offer parking?
No, 7838 Longfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7838 Longfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7838 Longfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7838 Longfield Drive have a pool?
No, 7838 Longfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7838 Longfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7838 Longfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7838 Longfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7838 Longfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7838 Longfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7838 Longfield Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas