7838 Longfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bd. 1.5 Ba. home located off Cherry St. Walking distance to schools, close to shopping, dining, Lockheed, NAS JRB military base & short drive to downtown Ft. Worth. This classic beauty has refinished original hardwood floors, new energy-efficient windows, energy-efficient AC, huge backyard, with mature trees & storage shed. The light & open kitchen features gas range, newer stainless steel refrigerator & plenty of cabinet & counter space. The home has great porch, two living & dining areas & is ready for immediate move-in. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved app & deposit.