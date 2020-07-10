Clean two bedroom home with new carpet & laminate one year ago. Inside & out painted in 2019. Large back yard for the kids & dog. Gas heat & cooking available with laundry hook up in the garage. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7633 Colton Drive have any available units?
7633 Colton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 7633 Colton Drive have?
Some of 7633 Colton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7633 Colton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7633 Colton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7633 Colton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7633 Colton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7633 Colton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7633 Colton Drive offers parking.
Does 7633 Colton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7633 Colton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7633 Colton Drive have a pool?
No, 7633 Colton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7633 Colton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7633 Colton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7633 Colton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7633 Colton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7633 Colton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7633 Colton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
