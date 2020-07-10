All apartments in White Settlement
7633 Colton Drive

Location

7633 Colton Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean two bedroom home with new carpet & laminate one year ago. Inside & out painted in 2019. Large back yard for the kids & dog. Gas heat & cooking available with laundry hook up in the garage.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

