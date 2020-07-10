721 Lariat Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very spacious three bedroom and two bathrooms duplex for rent in White Settlement. - Very spacious one story duplex for rent in White Settlement. Over 1200 sq ft - three bedrooms two full bathrooms. Open style kitchen with a breakfast bar. There is plenty of cabinets in the kitchen, electric range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Full size washer & dryer connection, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, covered porch and fenced backyard.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



(RLNE3764895)