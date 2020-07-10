All apartments in White Settlement
721 Lariat Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:11 AM

721 Lariat Lane

721 Lariat Lane · No Longer Available
White Settlement
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

721 Lariat Lane, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very spacious three bedroom and two bathrooms duplex for rent in White Settlement. - Very spacious one story duplex for rent in White Settlement. Over 1200 sq ft - three bedrooms two full bathrooms. Open style kitchen with a breakfast bar. There is plenty of cabinets in the kitchen, electric range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Full size washer & dryer connection, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, covered porch and fenced backyard.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE3764895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Lariat Lane have any available units?
721 Lariat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 721 Lariat Lane have?
Some of 721 Lariat Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Lariat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
721 Lariat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Lariat Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Lariat Lane is pet friendly.
Does 721 Lariat Lane offer parking?
No, 721 Lariat Lane does not offer parking.
Does 721 Lariat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Lariat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Lariat Lane have a pool?
No, 721 Lariat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 721 Lariat Lane have accessible units?
No, 721 Lariat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Lariat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Lariat Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Lariat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Lariat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

