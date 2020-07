Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home! Brand new built ready for it's new tenants to call this their next home. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, pantry, built in microwave, and so much more. The open concept of the home is perfect for entertaining and having family over. You will enjoy the many updates in the home that the builder decided to add on. This home is located minutes away from all major highways, Lockheed Martin, and shopping.