All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 521 S Las Vegas Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
521 S Las Vegas Trl
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 AM

521 S Las Vegas Trl

521 North Las Vegas Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

521 North Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3-2-2 duplex in White Settlement! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, split bedroom floorplan and more! Entry opens to a spacious living area with tile flooring and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Large kitchen offers pretty vinyl plank flooring and ample storage plus pantry. 15x12 master suite downstairs has a private bath with an extended vanity. Two nice-sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath. Fenced in backyard with open patio located near Lake Worth and just minutes from downtown. One small pet under 30 lbs considered. No smoking. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S Las Vegas Trl have any available units?
521 S Las Vegas Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 521 S Las Vegas Trl have?
Some of 521 S Las Vegas Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S Las Vegas Trl currently offering any rent specials?
521 S Las Vegas Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S Las Vegas Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 S Las Vegas Trl is pet friendly.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trl offer parking?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trl does not offer parking.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trl have a pool?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trl does not have a pool.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trl have accessible units?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 S Las Vegas Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 S Las Vegas Trl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas