521 S Las Vegas Trl

Great 3-2-2 duplex in White Settlement! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, split bedroom floorplan and more! Entry opens to a spacious living area with tile flooring and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Large kitchen offers pretty vinyl plank flooring and ample storage plus pantry. 15x12 master suite downstairs has a private bath with an extended vanity. Two nice-sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath. Fenced in backyard with open patio located near Lake Worth and just minutes from downtown. One small pet under 30 lbs considered. No smoking. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com.