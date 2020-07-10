513 S. Las Vegas Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Story Duplex For Lease - Come see this 2 story duplex for lease in White Settlement! This location is great, with easy access to I-30 or I-20. The open living area features a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range and dishwasher. The master bedroom is located downstairs and additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. The fenced in backyard is perfect for pets. See it while it's still available!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.



(RLNE5620887)