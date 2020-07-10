All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:57 PM

513 S. Las Vegas Trail

513 South Las Vegas Trail · No Longer Available
Location

513 South Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

2 Story Duplex For Lease - Come see this 2 story duplex for lease in White Settlement! This location is great, with easy access to I-30 or I-20. The open living area features a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range and dishwasher. The master bedroom is located downstairs and additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. The fenced in backyard is perfect for pets. See it while it's still available!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.

(RLNE5620887)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail have any available units?
513 S. Las Vegas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail have?
Some of 513 S. Las Vegas Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 S. Las Vegas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
513 S. Las Vegas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 S. Las Vegas Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 S. Las Vegas Trail is pet friendly.
Does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail offer parking?
No, 513 S. Las Vegas Trail does not offer parking.
Does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 S. Las Vegas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail have a pool?
No, 513 S. Las Vegas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail have accessible units?
No, 513 S. Las Vegas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 S. Las Vegas Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 S. Las Vegas Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 S. Las Vegas Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

