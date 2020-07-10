513 S Las Vegas Trail

Amenities

3 Bedroom White Settement Duplex for Lease. Perfect timing for this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex to hit the market. Priced at only $1150.00 a month, this unit has new paint and flooring throughout. Living area has wood-burning fireplace and kitchen is equipped with electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom located downstairs and the additional bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor along with 2nd full bath. Small fenced backyard is ideal for pets up to 35lbs. Special Note: Washer and dryer are not warranted. No refrigerator