Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 S Las Vegas Trail

513 North Las Vegas Trail · No Longer Available
Location

513 North Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom White Settement Duplex for Lease. Perfect timing for this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex to hit the market. Priced at only $1150.00 a month, this unit has new paint and flooring throughout. Living area has wood-burning fireplace and kitchen is equipped with electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom located downstairs and the additional bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor along with 2nd full bath. Small fenced backyard is ideal for pets up to 35lbs. Special Note: Washer and dryer are not warranted. No refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 S Las Vegas Trail have any available units?
513 S Las Vegas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 513 S Las Vegas Trail have?
Some of 513 S Las Vegas Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 S Las Vegas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
513 S Las Vegas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 S Las Vegas Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 S Las Vegas Trail is pet friendly.
Does 513 S Las Vegas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 513 S Las Vegas Trail offers parking.
Does 513 S Las Vegas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 S Las Vegas Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 S Las Vegas Trail have a pool?
No, 513 S Las Vegas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 513 S Las Vegas Trail have accessible units?
No, 513 S Las Vegas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 513 S Las Vegas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 S Las Vegas Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 S Las Vegas Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 S Las Vegas Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

