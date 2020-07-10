408 Allencrest Drive

Amenities

Property available 8-14-20. Great 3-2-2 in White Settlement! Spacious rooms, pretty laminate flooring throughout, private master, nice backyard and more! This open layout has a large family room with tray ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling brick woodburning fireplace. Kitchen offers a separate dining area, breakfast bar, pantry and ample storage. Nice sized bedrooms, private master suite with high ceilings, second bedroom has a charming cosmic space motif to peak your child's interest. Sizeable backyard with open patio near parks, restaurants and mall with easy highway access! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.