All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 408 Allencrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
408 Allencrest Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

408 Allencrest Drive

408 Allencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

408 Allencrest Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 8-14-20. Great 3-2-2 in White Settlement! Spacious rooms, pretty laminate flooring throughout, private master, nice backyard and more! This open layout has a large family room with tray ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling brick woodburning fireplace. Kitchen offers a separate dining area, breakfast bar, pantry and ample storage. Nice sized bedrooms, private master suite with high ceilings, second bedroom has a charming cosmic space motif to peak your child's interest. Sizeable backyard with open patio near parks, restaurants and mall with easy highway access! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Allencrest Drive have any available units?
408 Allencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 408 Allencrest Drive have?
Some of 408 Allencrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Allencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Allencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Allencrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 408 Allencrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 408 Allencrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Allencrest Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Allencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Allencrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Allencrest Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Allencrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Allencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Allencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Allencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Allencrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Allencrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Allencrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas