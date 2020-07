401 Dale Lane

Amenities

Great updated home with circle drive, large corner lot, walk in closets, large master bedroom, over-sized laundry room, kitchen and bathrooms were remodeled in 09. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included if needed. The very large backyard has 2 storage buildings, one storage is about 12 x 20 with electricity workshop, new carport and is completely fenced with 6 foot chain link. Must see to believe! Ask about PET RESTRICTIONS, & per pet deposit. No smoking in house. Call agent for appointment. Back on market