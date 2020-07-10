340 Retama Drive

Amenities

Beautiful New 6 Bedroom, 3.1 Bathroom Pristine Home. This new gorgeous property boasts dark rich kitchen cabinets and granite countertops with walk-in-pantry. Tile throughout kitchen with carpet in all other areas of the house. Master bedroom is located downstairs with double sinks, separate tub and shower, large walk-in-closet. 4 bedrooms located upstairs, with large walk-in-closets, jack-n-jill bathroom located in 2 bedrooms. Upstairs has a large game room as well. Spotless & Move-In-Ready!!