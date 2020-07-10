All apartments in White Settlement
340 Retama Drive
340 Retama Drive

340 Retama Dr · No Longer Available
Location

340 Retama Dr, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful New 6 Bedroom, 3.1 Bathroom Pristine Home. This new gorgeous property boasts dark rich kitchen cabinets and granite countertops with walk-in-pantry. Tile throughout kitchen with carpet in all other areas of the house. Master bedroom is located downstairs with double sinks, separate tub and shower, large walk-in-closet. 4 bedrooms located upstairs, with large walk-in-closets, jack-n-jill bathroom located in 2 bedrooms. Upstairs has a large game room as well. Spotless & Move-In-Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Retama Drive have any available units?
340 Retama Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 340 Retama Drive have?
Some of 340 Retama Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Retama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 Retama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Retama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 Retama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 340 Retama Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 Retama Drive offers parking.
Does 340 Retama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Retama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Retama Drive have a pool?
No, 340 Retama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 340 Retama Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 Retama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Retama Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Retama Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Retama Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Retama Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

